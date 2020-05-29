Save 50% off one year of Fender Play online guitar lessons with this $44.99 discount!

There are so many benefits to learning and playing the guitar (backed up by this recent report from Fender). Whether it's reducing stress and inspiring creativity, or boosting your immune system (yes, really), there's so much to be said for the instrument.

Whether you've picked up the guitar as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown, or you've been developing existing skills in recent weeks, Fender Play's latest offer can help you improve at the acoustic or electric guitar, bass or ukulele.

Right now you can save 50% off a Fender Play annual plan. This plan usually costs $89.99 for 12 months, but until 4 June you can sign up to a whole year of awesome guitar lessons for just $45. All you need to do is enter promo code chord50 at checkout.

Fender Play features an ever-growing archive of easy-to-follow, instructor-guided videos to help new musicians get underway, as well as developing players who are a further along on their musical journey.

Learning songs is a fundamental part of musical development and, in addition to the lessons, the Fender Play library is rammed with jam tracks by everyone from Led Zeppelin, Green Day and Ed Sheeran, to Sia and Shawn Mendes.

If you have a little more time on your hands at the moment, you’ve been looking for a new hobby or a way to get creative, the Fender Play app could be the virtual music teacher you've been waiting for.

