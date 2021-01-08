Fender resurrects the late-’80s Boxer Stratocaster HH for 2021

Following in the footsteps of the HM Strat, Fender has reissued another ’80s variant on its most iconic design, the Boxer Series Stratocaster HH.

In a similar vein to the HM, the Boxer Strat was designed to capitalize on the hair-metal craze of the era, equipping the classic Stratocaster outline with hot-rodded specs.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Boxer Series Stratocaster HH in Sherwood Green Metallic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Boxer Series Stratocaster HH in Inca Silver (Image credit: Fender)

Chief among the made-in-Japan reissue’s features are a pair of high-output humbuckers – controlled via a single master volume control – which can be coil-split with a dedicated toggle switch.

The tone control, meanwhile, utilizes a TBX Treble Bass Expander for a wider range of tone-shaping than a regular tone circuit.

From 1 to 5, it functions as a standard control, but past that, it increases bass, treble, presence and output, according to Fender. It’s not technically a treble boost, but it functions in a similar way.

(Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere, a thin-C neck profile with 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard promises speedy playability, and it’s topped off with a black-painted headstock and black hardware, including Gotoh tuners.

There’s also a two-point Synchronized tremolo mounted into the basswood body, while the control knobs stay true to the original, with a rubberized ‘F’-logo design.

The Boxer Series Stratocaster HH is available now in Sherwood Green Metallic and Inca Silver finishes for $1,199.

Head over to Fender.com for more info.