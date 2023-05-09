Fender debuts the Steve Lacy “People Pleaser”, a signature Stratocaster with a built-in fuzz circuit

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The pop/R&B guitarist and super-producer's Mexican-made signature model also boasts noiseless pickups and a host of striking visual appointments – including a unique Chaos Burst finish

Steve Lacy holds his new signature Fender "People Pleaser" Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has unveiled its latest signature guitar, the “People Pleaser” Steve Lacy Stratocaster.

A collaboration with pop and R&B star Steve Lacy, who – before he was a chart-topping artist in his own right – first came to the world's attention as the electric guitar player for alternative R&B band The Internet, the Mexican-built People Pleaser indeed lives up to its name with some tasty custom appointments.

You can see Lacy unveil the guitar below, and hear it in action in the demo further down.

For starters, the Strat is built with an alder body graced with a "Chaos Burst" finish – which offers a subtle twist on the typical sunburst finish – and a deep “C” neck with a 9.5” radius, 25.5" maple fingerboard sporting 21 Narrow Tall frets.

Pickups are a trio of Player Plus Noiseless single-coil units, with the nickel and chrome-finished hardware coming in the form of a six-saddle, vintage-style synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles, and Fender vintage-style tuning machines.

Let's get to those custom flourishes though, shall we?

Foremost among the Lacy Strat's unique features is its onboard Steve Lacy Chaos fuzz circuit, which can be activated by an S-1 switch loaded into the second (outermost) tone knob. When activated, users can then use that knob to adjust the effect.

There are some slick visual touches, too – Lacy's original artwork engraved on the neck plate, a reprint of Lacy's signature at the back of the guitar's headstock, a green/blue checker-patterned back plate, and, the coolest visual of them all, a custom "double dice" inlay at the 12th fret.

Image 1 of 2
Fender's new Steve Lacy signature "People Pleaser" Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)

“This guitar means so much to me. It’s a full circle moment," Lacy said in a press release. "My first guitar was a Squier Strat. It was the box set that came with an amp, case, quarter inch – the whole nine. Now I have my very own Fender Stratocaster guitar.

“The People Pleaser Strat, in a nutshell, is my dream guitar as a kid when I first started playing and my dream guitar as the guitarist I am today. An ode to the old classic design that Fender is known for, with all the new specs that make a guitar feel like home. I hope everyone gets to experience the feeling of this guitar. I’m excited to see what people make with it.“

The Fender Steve Lacy “People Pleaser” Stratocaster is available now – with a vintage-style hardshell case with a fuzzy green interior included – for $1,399.

For more info on the model, visit Fender (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.