Fender launches its own line of wedding rings, made with the same materials used in its guitars

Made in collaboration with the company Manly Bands, the rings range in price from $495 to $850

A trio of Fender's new wedding rings
(Image credit: Fender)

Having – just in the last year and a half – expanded into turntables, Lego sets and hats, Fender has never limited itself to merely applying its name to the electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and accessories it creates.

Still, even for a company with as broad a range of branded merch as Fender has, we have to admit that we certainly did not have 'Fender wedding ring collection' on our 2022 bingo cards. 

Today though, Fender announced that it's partnered with the company Manly Bands to create a new line of wedding rings, made from the same material as the company's iconic guitars. 

The Manly Bands Fender collection is comprised of six rings in total: the Troubadour, Riff, Acoustic, 1954, Sonic and Electric, with certain rings paying tribute to specific models or Fender accessories. 

  • The Troubadour is made with ebony and Fender tweed, and inlaid with a Fender guitar string, in tribute to Fender guitar cases
  • The Riff is made with black Zirconium with a fretboard engraving, in tribute to a fretboard
  • The Acoustic is made with rosewood and inlaid with two guitar strings, in tribute to a guitar neck and bronze strings
  • The 1954 is made with black Zirconium and bird’s eye maple, and inlaid with a guitar string, in tribute to the Black Player Stratocaster
  • The Sonic is made with mahogany, and inlaid with a guitar string and hand-painted sleeve to mimic the Ocean Turquoise-finished American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
  • The Electric is made with titanium and ebony, and inlaid with a guitar string to mimic the Mercury-finished American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe
Manly Bands' Fender rings are available now, and range in price from $495 (for the Riff) to $850 (for the 1954 and Electric).

For more info on the full collection, stop by Manly Bands.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.