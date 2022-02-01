Fender launches its own line of wedding rings, made with the same materials used in its guitars

Having – just in the last year and a half – expanded into turntables, Lego sets and hats, Fender has never limited itself to merely applying its name to the electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and accessories it creates.

Still, even for a company with as broad a range of branded merch as Fender has, we have to admit that we certainly did not have 'Fender wedding ring collection' on our 2022 bingo cards.

Today though, Fender announced that it's partnered with the company Manly Bands to create a new line of wedding rings, made from the same material as the company's iconic guitars.

The Manly Bands Fender collection is comprised of six rings in total: the Troubadour, Riff, Acoustic, 1954, Sonic and Electric, with certain rings paying tribute to specific models or Fender accessories.

The Troubadour is made with ebony and Fender tweed, and inlaid with a Fender guitar string, in tribute to Fender guitar cases

The Riff is made with black Zirconium with a fretboard engraving, in tribute to a fretboard

The Acoustic is made with rosewood and inlaid with two guitar strings, in tribute to a guitar neck and bronze strings

The 1954 is made with black Zirconium and bird’s eye maple, and inlaid with a guitar string, in tribute to the Black Player Stratocaster

The Sonic is made with mahogany, and inlaid with a guitar string and hand-painted sleeve to mimic the Ocean Turquoise-finished American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

The Electric is made with titanium and ebony, and inlaid with a guitar string to mimic the Mercury-finished American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe

Manly Bands' Fender rings are available now, and range in price from $495 (for the Riff) to $850 (for the 1954 and Electric).

For more info on the full collection, stop by Manly Bands.