Five Finger Death Punch Added to Aftershock Festival Lineup, "Five Finger Discount" Ticket Info Announced

An expanded band lineup has been announced for the second annual Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival.

Additions to Northern California's biggest summer rock festival — September 14 and 15 at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento, California — include Sunday co-headliner Five Finger Death Punch, along with Testament, Filter, Miss May I, Thousand Foot Krutch, Love And Death, We As Human, Eye Empire, Gemini Syndrome, Girl On Fire and Butcher Babies.

"We're excited to take the new albums out on the road so fans can hear some of the new music live,” says Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody. “And what better way to kick off our fall tour than with a massive festival like Aftershock?"

The updated daily band performance lineup for Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival is as follows:

Saturday, September 14:

Korn, Megadeth, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Skillet, Buckcherry, Testament, In This Moment, Steel Panther, P.O.D., Pop Evil, Thousand Foot Krutch, Otherwise, Love And Death, We As Human, Heaven’s Basement, Girl On Fire, Nothing More

Sunday, September 15:

Avenged Sevenfold, Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat, A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria, Halestorm, HIM, Falling In Reverse, All That Remains, Filter, Device, Miss May I, SOiL, Airbourne, Eye Empire, Gemini Syndrome, Butcher Babies, Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands Winner TBA

Bands will perform on one of the festival’s three stages: Monster Energy Main Stage East, Monster Energy Main Stage West and the Ernie Ball Stage.

Steel Panther and special guests (TBA) will kick off the weekend at the Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival pre-party Friday, September 13 at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento. The pre-party is FREE for Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival ticketholders.

As part of a special ticket promotion in connection with Five Finger Death Punch’s addition to the Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival lineup, a "Five Finger Discount” ticket package promotion hosted by Revolver will take place 10 a.m. PT Monday, July 1, through 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, July 7.

The

"Five Finger Discount” ticket package

includes:

Two-day general admission ticket to Aftershock Festival

A one-year subscription to Revolver Magazine

Magazine A copy of the new Five Finger Death Punch album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell Volume 1 (out July 30) for FREE.

Details are as follows:

"Five Finger Discount” 2-day General Admission Ticket Package

Cost: $89.50

*** TICKET LINK: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C004ABDB3814B5E ***

*** PASSWORD: 5FDP4LIFE ***

The first of two new 5FDP albums this year,

The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell

, Volume 1 comes out July 30 and can be pre-ordered at

fivefingerdeathpunch.com

now.

"Due to all the new bands being announced, and out of respect to all their fans, we want to offer each and every band’s fan base the opportunity to purchase these ‘Five Finger Discount’ tickets at a pre-sale price," says festival creator/producer

Danny Wimmer

of

Danny Wimmer Presents

.

Beginning July 1, Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival 2-day tickets can be purchased for $99 — with no service fees — at the following select area Hooters locations

:

1785 Challenge Way, Sacramento, CA 95815;

https://www.facebook.com/HootersSac

10750 Olson Dr, Cordova, CA 95670;

https://www.facebook.com/HootersRancho

3541 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA 95834;

https://www.facebook.com/HootersofNatomas

Regularly priced Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival weekend and single-day tickets, as well as VIP and hotel packages, are on sale now at

AftershockConcert.com

,

Ticketmaster.com

and at all Ticketmaster outlets. Ticket prices will increase Monday, July 8, as follows:

2-Day General Admission: $109.50

Single Day General Admission: $59.50

2-Day VIP: $219

Single Day VIP: $120

Revolver GA Ticket 4-Pack: $357 (includes a single one-year subscription to

Revolver

Magazine per 4-pack purchase)

Gates for

Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival

open 11 a.m. each day.

Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival is produced by

Danny Wimmer Presents

, producer of Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, and a partner in the biggest rock festivals in America, including

Rock On The Range

in

Columbus, Ohio,

Carolina Rebellion

in Charlotte, North Carolina,

Epicenter—Southern California’s Rock Festival

, as well as the Rock Allegiance Tour.

The festival is fueled by Monster Energy. Additional sponsors for the 2013 event include Coors Light, Zing Vodka, Ernie Ball Guitar Strings, Schecter Guitars, Hooters, Army and The Crazy Dave's Music Experience

Website:

AftershockConcert.com

Facebook:

facebook.com/AftershockFestival

Twitter:

http://twitter.com/AFTERSHOCKSAC