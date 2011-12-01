Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Dream Theater, Jeff Beck, Mastodon Among 2012 Grammy Nominees

Last night, the nominees for the 2012 Grammy Awards were announced at the annual Grammy Nominations Concert.

Foo Fighters earned a well-deserved nod for Album of the Year, as well as in five more categories: Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, Best Long Form Music Video, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album.

In the category of Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, the Foos will be up against Megadeth, Dream Theater, Sum 41 and Mastodon. The Best Rock Song category sees Dave Grohl and Co. up against Coldplay, Radiohead, Mumford & Sons and the Decemberists.

You can check out the full list of nominees in guitar-relevant categories below. For the complete list of nominees, head to the official Grammy Nominations website.

Best Rock Performance

Coldplay - "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall"

Mumford & Sons - "The Cave"

Foo Fighters - "Walk"

Radiohead - "Lotus Flower"

The Decemberists - "Down By the Water"

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance

Dream Theater - "On the Back of Angels"

Megadeth - "Public Enemy No. 1"

Foo Fighters - "White Limo"

Mastodon - "Curl of the Burl"

Sum 41 - "Blood In My Eyes"

Best Rock Song

Coldplay - "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall"

Mumford & Sons - "The Cave"

Foo Fighters - "Walk"

Radiohead - "Lotus Flower"

The Decemberists - "Down By the Water"

Best Rock Album

Jeff Beck - Rock 'N' Roll Party Honoring Les Paul

Kings of Leon - Come Around Sundown

Foo Fighters - Wasting Light

Red Hot Chili Peppers - I'm With You

Wilco - The Whole Love

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver - Bon Iver

Death Cab For Cutie - Codes and Keys

Radiohead - The King of Limbs

Foster the People - Torches

My Morning Jacket - Circuital

Best Blues Album

Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues

Marcia Ball - Roadside Attractions

Warren Haynes - Man In Motion

Keb Mo - The Reflection

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Revelator