Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Dream Theater, Jeff Beck, Mastodon Among 2012 Grammy Nominees

Last night, the nominees for the 2012 Grammy Awards were announced at the annual Grammy Nominations Concert.

Foo Fighters earned a well-deserved nod for Album of the Year, as well as in five more categories: Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, Best Long Form Music Video, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album.

In the category of Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, the Foos will be up against Megadeth, Dream Theater, Sum 41 and Mastodon. The Best Rock Song category sees Dave Grohl and Co. up against Coldplay, Radiohead, Mumford & Sons and the Decemberists.

You can check out the full list of nominees in guitar-relevant categories below. For the complete list of nominees, head to the official Grammy Nominations website.

Best Rock Performance
Coldplay - "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall"
Mumford & Sons - "The Cave"
Foo Fighters - "Walk"
Radiohead - "Lotus Flower"
The Decemberists - "Down By the Water"

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance
Dream Theater - "On the Back of Angels"
Megadeth - "Public Enemy No. 1"
Foo Fighters - "White Limo"
Mastodon - "Curl of the Burl"
Sum 41 - "Blood In My Eyes"

Best Rock Song
Coldplay - "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall"
Mumford & Sons - "The Cave"
Foo Fighters - "Walk"
Radiohead - "Lotus Flower"
The Decemberists - "Down By the Water"

Best Rock Album
Jeff Beck - Rock 'N' Roll Party Honoring Les Paul
Kings of Leon - Come Around Sundown
Foo Fighters - Wasting Light
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I'm With You
Wilco - The Whole Love

Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver - Bon Iver
Death Cab For Cutie - Codes and Keys
Radiohead - The King of Limbs
Foster the People - Torches
My Morning Jacket - Circuital

Best Blues Album
Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues
Marcia Ball - Roadside Attractions
Warren Haynes - Man In Motion
Keb Mo - The Reflection
Tedeschi Trucks Band - Revelator