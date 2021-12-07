Watch Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age members jam on classic rock standards at all-star benefit concert

A few months ago, Jane’s Addiction's bassist and guitarist – Chris Chaney and Dave Navarro – teamed up with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to form the supergroup NHC.

That group – sans Navarro and plus a staggering band of rock A-listers – came together on Friday, December 3 for the Bring Back The Arts benefit concert at Malibu Elementary School.

Featuring Hawkins, Chaney, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Tool drummer Danny Carey, super-producer Andrew Watt, and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, the ad-hoc group covered a selection of late-70s/early-80s rock classics, plus a smattering of original material from their own bands.

Hawkins took the mic for an appropriately rowdy cover of Rod Stewart‘s Hot Legs, while Homme handled lead vocals for a rendition of Warren Zevon’s Werewolves of London and, naturally, Queens of the Stone Age's Go With the Flow.

All of the musicians also came together for a cover of The Clash's 1982 mega-hit, Should I Stay Or Should I Go.

Thankfully, attendee Shaun Conrad was on hand to capture the performances, a couple which he shared excerpts from on his Instagram page.

Though each famous in their own right, many of the one-off supergroup's members have previously collaborated and/or played together, in various studio and live contexts.

As previously mentioned, Hawkins and Chaney play together in NHC – who have released a number of new songs in recent weeks – while Smith and Watt both worked with Eddie Vedder on his forthcoming solo album, Earthling, with Watt handling production and Smith contributing drums.

Smith, Watt and Chaney, meanwhile, will all tour the US with Vedder in February 2022 as part of his solo band.