Fractal Audio unveils upgraded FC-6 and FC-12 Mark II foot controllers

Fractal Audio has introduced two tweaked iterations of its FC-6 and FC-12 foot controllers, aptly dubbed the FC-6 and FC-12 Mark II.

One of the biggest differences with the new versions is the size of the onboard screens. Both floor units now feature expanded, easier-to-read mini-displays that the brand says will provide a bolder and more readable font.

In terms of specifics, the height of each individual character of text has almost doubled from 4.6mm to 9.2mm, while the smaller footswitch-assigned screens have grown from 1.4” x 0.5” to 1.9” to 0.7”.

Despite the subtle tweaks, the overall size of both the 12-switch FC-12 and six-switch FC-6 has remained the same.

The Mark II controllers have also been bestowed with daisy chaining powers, meaning they can be freely linked to any other FC units existing Fractal patrons may own to expand their rig. On that note, they’re also entirely interchangeable with the first-gen FC-6 and FC-12.

Image 1 of 4 Fractal Audio FC-12 Mark II (Image credit: Fractal Audio) Image 2 of 4 Fractal Audio FC-12 Mark II (Image credit: Fractal Audio) Image 3 of 4 Fractal Audio FC-6 Mark II (Image credit: Fractal Audio) Image 4 of 4 Fractal Audio FC-6 Mark II (Image credit: Fractal Audio)

As was the case with their predecessors, the revamped controllers are compatible with Axe-Fx III and the FM9 and FM3 amp modeler/FX processors, and come equipped with a number of standout features from the flagship versions.

For example, the included SSS switches promise a noiseless, robust performance, while the controller’s powder coated 16-gauge steel chassis vows to withstand the toughest of tours and stages.

Fractal Audio’s rebooted FASLINK II system once again makes the cut, with one standard XLR cable providing a two-way communication between the chosen floor controller and one of the compatible softwares. There’s also a FASLINK II “thru” port for integrating daisy-chained FC units.

Dubbed plug-and-play units, the FC-6 and FC-12 Mark IIs also feature an “EZ” mode that aims to help you set up and modify footswitches more easily, granting access to a variety of presets, banks, scenes, effects and channels, as well as a tuner, tap tempo, looper and more.

Price-wise, the FC-6 is listing for $549, while the FC-12 is currently available for $749.

For a full run-down of the new-and-improved units, visit Fractal Audio.