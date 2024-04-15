“Achieve incandescent levels of distortion”: Mahogany Rush guitar legend Frank Marino has now launched his own pedal company – and is building each unit by hand

By Matt Parker
published

The guitarist has personally recreated the custom-made pedals he’s used in his own music across the past 40 years

Frank Marino Audio Juggernaut pedals
(Image credit: Frank Marino Audio)

Last March we reported that Mahogany Rush guitar legend Frank Marino had plans to put together his own line of self-assembled boutique guitar pedals. Now, a year on, the first three units are available to order.

The current range includes the Dragonfly overdrive, Juggernaut fuzz and Maxoom clean boost. All of the pedals are named after songs penned by Marino and based on his own custom builds he’s used onstage and in the studio across his 40-year career.

