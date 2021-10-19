G&L bolsters its ASAT lineup with two freshly finished $549 Tribute Series models

G&L has unveiled two new-look electric guitars that join the brand’s ASAT lineup – the Tribute Series ASAT Classic Bluesboy and Tribute Series ASAT Deluxe Carved Top.

Supposedly “Leo Fender’s final version of his iconic design”, the two Tele-style models are said to pay tribute to the pioneering guitar maker’s “tireless search for something extra from each iteration of this timeless classic”.

First up is the 25.5”-scale Classic Bluesboy – a single humbucker-loaded mainstay of the ASAT lineup that has been decked out with an elegant Candy Apple Red colorway.

In terms of specs, the freshly finished model features a line-standard poplar body and a bolt-on hard-rock maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

The latter is complemented with a medium-C profile, as well as a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo nickel frets. Other hardware appointments include 18:1 ratio sealed-back tuners, and an orthodox Tele-style bridge plate fitted with brass string saddles.

G&L Tribute Series ASAT Classic Bluesboy in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: G&L)

Under the hood, the single-cut comes loaded with a G&L AS4255C alnico neck humbucker – favored for its “charismatic warmth” – as well as a Leo Fender-designed G&L Magnetic Field Design bridge single-coil.

While on its own, the single-coil seeks to deliver crisp attack and complex harmonics, the two can be paired together to tap into the guitar’s “surprising versatility.” In terms of controls, the pickups are dictated by a model-standard three-way selector switch, as well as master volume and tone knobs.

The Classic Bluesboy is joined by the Deluxe Carved Top, which swaps out the poplar wood in favor of a nato body and a flame maple top. Now available in the new-for-2021 Bright Blueburst colorway, the sleek six-string also features a hard-rock maple neck with a rosewood fretboard.

A flatter 12” radius and classic C profile are also utilized, and joined by 22 medium jumbo frets. Elsewhere, a black headcap and G&L Saddle Lock bridge – designed by Leo Fender in a bid to increase comfort and sustain – make the cut.

G&L Tribute Series ASAT Deluxe Carved Top in Bright Blueburst (Image credit: G&L)

As for pickups, the guitar comes super-charged with two Paul Gagon-designed humbuckers – the G&L AS4250C neck and G&L AW4370C bridge – which are dictated by a three-position pickup selector, master volume and coil-splitting master tone control.

Both models are available now for $549. To find out more, head over to G&L.

It's the latest 2021 release for G&L, who dropped the L-2500 Series 750 five-string bass guitar in September.