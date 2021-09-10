G&L offers wider string spacing on its new L-2500 Series 750 five-string bass

G&L has launched a brand-new five-string bass guitar, the L-2500 Series 750.

The bass comes in four different configurations – Blueburst, Old School Tobacco Sunburst, Ruby Red Metallic and Tangerine Metallic – with specs differing between each.

Both the Ruby Red Metallic and Tangerine Metallic versions sport basswood bodies but feature a Caribbean rosewood and maple fingerboard, respectively. The Blueburst variant also features a maple fingerboard, however dons a swamp ash body. And finally, the Old School Tobacco version features an okoume body and Caribbean rosewood fingerboard.

The instrument's name is a reference to how it's the first G&L five-string bass to feature 19mm string spacing at the bridge. ‘Series 750’ refers to a measurement of three quarters of an inch – which works out to roughly 19mm.

The L-2500 Series 750 is available now for $1,899. For more information, head to G&L.