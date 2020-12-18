G&L updates its short-scale bass collection with the Fullerton Deluxe Fallout

G&L hopes to pack a punch with its new short-scale bass guitar.

The Fallout Deluxe comes in response to the successful run of G&L's Limited Edition and Tribute Series bass guitars and updates the line of guitars and basses that George Fullerton and Leo Fender created back in 1980.

G&L claims the new Fallout, with its 30" scale length, is not only the "coolest short scale bass" in the biz but one of the most tonally flexible short-scale bass guitars currently available.

The alder body comes in four finishes: Jet Black and Two-Tone Sunburst with a maple fingerboard, and Shell Pink and Tangerine Metallic with a Caribbean Rosewood fingerboard. Each model has a bolt-on maple neck to maximize playability and ensure effortless transitions from low to high positions.

Under the hood, the Fullerton Deluxe Fallout features G&L's Magnetic Field design humbucking pickups wired to a three-way switch and volume and tone controls, opening up a number of distinct tonality options and combinations, some of which can be heard below.

Each model is complete with a C-shape neck profile, a 9 1/2" radius and Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle Lock bridge.

The Fullerton Deluxe Fallout is available now. Visit G&L to find out more.