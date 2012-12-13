George Harrison's Leather Jacket Sells for $177,000 at Auction

We are indeed living in a material world.

George Harrison’s black leather jacket, which he wore on and off stage during The Beatles' pre-Brian Epstein days in the early '60s, sold for £110,450 (around $177,400) yesterday as part of Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia sale.

Bidders competed fiercely for the jacket, which Harrison bought for $14 in 1960 in Hamburg, Germany. They also snapped up a pair of the late guitarist's "Beatle" boots for £61,250 (around $98,000). The boots are synonymous with the height of Beatlemania in 1964, and Harrison can be clearly seen wearing an identical pair during the filming of A Hard Days Night, The Beatles' first film.

An item from Harrison's post-Beatles years — the orange western-style shirt he wore at the Concert For Bangladesh in 1971 — took in £23,750, which is something in the ballpark of $37,000.

