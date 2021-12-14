Get 20% off Native Instruments’ Komplete audio interfaces until January 10, and receive Guitar Rig 6 LE absolutely free

Ever spent hours sat in front of your computer tweaking your electric guitar tones? We have. It’s fun for about the first 20 minutes, but after hour two or three, we start to wish we'd just picked a preset. The sheer frustration of these situations can often derail our creative flow and ruin our day - so you can understand how happy we were to see this offer from Native Instruments. From now until January 10, you can get up to 20% off three killer Komplete Audio interfaces, and get Guitar Rig 6 LE absolutely free .

NI’s Komplete audio interfaces prove that you don’t have to spend the earth to get a slick, stylish, well-performing piece of gear. With the ability to record at up to 192kHz with ultra-low latency, these already affordable audio interfaces are a beginner producer's dream. They’re still plenty good enough for you pros, too.

Guitar Rig 6 LE: Free with Komplete interfaces Guitar Rig 6 LE: Free with Komplete interfaces

Want some of the most comprehensive tone-crafting software currently on the market? In Guitar Rig 6 LE, Native Instruments has created and released a product which will deliver you some massive tones, all while helping to speed up and streamline your workflow. It’s full to the brim with a selection of inspiring amps, cabs, reverbs, delays and other stompboxes - and it’s currently free when you buy a Komplete audio interface.

Komplete Audio 1: Was $109, now $99 Komplete Audio 1: Was $109, now $99

The Komplete Audio 1 is a two-channel audio interface that has one XLR input and one ¼” instrument input - perfect for those recording with a mic and guitar at the same time. Whether you’re a singer-songwriter looking to work on your own recordings, a Twitch streamer that wants to share their songwriting process with the world, with up to 20% off and Guitar Rig 6 LE for free, this deal is worth your attention.

Komplete Audio 2: Was $139, now $119 Komplete Audio 2: Was $139, now $119

NI’s Komplete Audio 2 offers the same package as the Audio 1, but with two XLR/Jack inputs. Want to split your electric guitar output to get killer double-tracked tones? You can do that! Want to record an acoustic guitar with two stereo mics? Go for it. With two combi inputs, versatility is on the menu today. Save up to 20% until January 10th.

Komplete Audio 6: Was $249, now $199 Komplete Audio 6: Was $249, now $199

With six inputs and six outputs the Komplete Audio 6 is a high-definition recording unit that delivers ultimate recording versatility. Whether you’re an engineer after something compact for remote sessions, or just like keeping things hooked up for when creativity strikes, this interface could be the one for you. MIDI in and out, four analog outputs and 48V phantom power turn this rather innocuous looking unit into a total monster - so we’d recommend you make the most of this discount - and get some killer guitar amp software for free, too.

In the world of home and studio recording, Native Instruments’ name is one which carries some serious weight. Their huge range of production and recording tools is one which truly caters for producers of all styles and levels - regardless of whether you’re a seasoned pro or not - and their Komplete production suites, virtual instruments and effects plugins represent great value for money, lowering the barrier of entry to a manageable level for most. Native Instruments also offers free versions of some products. How kind.

NI also produces world-renowned production and performance hardware, in the form of the Maschine, Komplete and Traktor ranges of products. Whether you’re into beatmaking, DJing, audio recording or wild synths and soundscapes, Native Instruments’ hardware products deserve a spot on your desk.