Get 6 Months Of Amazon Music Unlimited When You Buy Any Of These Discounted Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, but it's not just about great deals on guitar gear -there are loads of bargains to be had if you love listening to music, too.

If you've been thinking about investing in an Amazon Echo device and bringing the power of Alexa into your life, now could be a good time to take the plunge. Right now, Amazon is offering 6 months of their Music Unlimited service for free when you purchase one of their discounted Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show or Echo Dot devices - that means access to millions of amazing songs and something to play them on.

Echo devices are ideal for music fans. In addition to delivering the latest weather, news updates and events from your calendar, it's easy to connect your favorite music service - including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer - and use voice commands to control your music, cue playlists and ask for recommendations. If you have more then one Echo device they can be connected as stereo pairs, too.

If your main focus is audio quality, then the Echo Plus is the one to buy. Or maybe you want a screen? If so, then the Echo Show is the one for you.

These deals will only be available during the Amazon Prime Day event, so act fast if you want to take advantage.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $197.93. Now just $109.99. Save 44% on the king of Echo devices. Enjoy powerful, 360-degree sound thanks to a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter. Add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE and this is a top deal.View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $147.93. Pick up this great deal today for only $49.99. Change tracks, ask for recommendations, request a playlist to suit your mood and even adjust the EQ of your speaker, all using your voice!

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $177.93. Now just $22. The tiny Echo Dot has all the functionality of its larger siblings, but is perfect for smaller rooms. At 88% off the original price, you might as well pick up one for each room.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $137.93, now $49.99. The very latest Echo Show features a stunning 5.5-inch HD display to show you everything from the weather in your area, to a rad new music video or a cooking tutorial. You can use it to call other Alexa devices, too.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) + Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $277.93. Now only $159.99. Get all the awesome features of the Echo, this time with a massive 10" HD screen! Watch news bulletins, stream films and TV shows and, of course, with 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited for free you'll can listen to plenty of music too.View Deal