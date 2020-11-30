Get one of the top beginner acoustic guitars, Yamaha's F335, for just $135 in this killer Cyber Monday deal

Yamaha makes some of the best, most affordable acoustic guitars on the planet, and now its ever-popular affordable F335 acoustic has been further discounted at Musician's Friend as part of its Cyber Monday guitar deals – if you're looking for a beginner acoustic guitar, look no further.

Sporting a laminate spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and meranti back and sides, the company's F335 acoustic gives players the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at a ridiculously affordable price point.

Yamaha F335 acoustic: was $159, now $135

This acoustic gives users the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at a ridiculously affordable price point – it's an absolute must-buy for beginners. Simply enter the code CYBER at checkout to get 15% off in Black, Natural and Tobacco Brown Sunburst finishes.View Deal

To save $24 off the asking price, simply type in the coupon code CYBER at checkout, and you'll get 15% off this superb acoustic, bringing its price down from an already-affordable $159 to $135.

While it may be cheap, the F335 oozes quality. Its gold die-cast tuners, for instance, are reliable and dependably accurate, while its tortoiseshell pickguard gives it the look of a guitar many, many times its price.

The fact is, if you're in the market for a no-frills acoustic that will provide warm sound and elegant looks on the cheap, this is a rock-solid choice.

Given the (well-deserved) popularity of Yamaha and its acoustics, we expect this deal to dry up pretty quickly, so head on over to Musician's Friend while it's hot!

