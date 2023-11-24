We’ve tracked down the biggest Black Friday beginner electric guitar and starter pack deals so you don't have to – and that includes $50 off a best-buy Squier Mustang

With the sheer volume of Black Friday guitar deals currently filling the internet, there really is no better time than right now for beginners to buy their first bits of kit to get them started on their guitar-playing journey. If you agree, you’re in luck: we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best beginner electric guitar and starter pack deals for you to peruse.
Highlights on the guitar front include a cult classic, best-buy Squier Bullet Mustang for just $149 at Guitar Center and an Epiphone Special-I SG that’s 25% off at Guitar Center, while the starter set selection is headlined by Amazon's 20% off a Squier Stratocaster bumper pack deal.
Squier Bullet Mustang HH:
Was: $199, now: $149
The Squier Bullet Mustang HH isn’t going to be with us for much longer, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to snap this one up for just $149 at Guitar Center. We gave it a 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it, and for good reason: it’s playable, well-built, stocked with great tones and that Surf Green finish looks uber cool. Beginner guitars don’t get much better than this.
Epiphone SG Special-I:
Was: $199, now: $149
For those wanting to harness their inner Angus, you will not find a deal more perfect than this Epiphone Special-I SG, which is 25% off at Guitar Center. Young AC/DC fanatics will be able to cut their teeth on the real deal, with the guitar offering a no-nonsense wraparound bridge and a dual humbucker setup for classic rock tones.
Epiphone Les Paul Special-I Pack: W
as $249, now $189
It's well-known that Epiphones are used by a handful of the best guitarists on the planet, and for $60 off you can get in on the action with this solid single-cut. The Les Paul itself will let you channel your inner Slash, while the included amp, strap, cable and picks will help you get to grips on the guitar. This pack has been around for a while, and for good reason: it's one of the best you can get.
Donner DST-100S starter pack: W
as $179, now $143
Donner is a solid alternative to the familiar household brands. Here, the guitar is as good as it gets at this price range, featuring a poplar body, maple neck and HSS configuration. The extras also make this a deal worth shouting about: the accompanying guitar amp is portable, and the guitar arrives with a capo, cable, strap, clip-on tuner and gig bag.
Donner DST-152R starter pack:
Was: $199, now: $159
Like the above, the Donner DST-152R is 20% off at Amazon, but this model takes things a step further. That bridge pickup is coil-splittable, the neck is premium Canadian AAA maple, and there's also a laurel fingerboard. At $159, you get an impressively versatile, well-spec'd guitar with all the bells and whistles you'll need to get going. In the absence of much activity from Fender, this might be the best Strat-style pack you'll find this Black Friday.
Squier Stratocaster pack:
Was: $249, now: $199
This is one of the only Squier Stratocaster starter packs we've clocked (so far), so it's worth mentioning. It's not the cheapest, but that extra cash is going towards genuine Fender-approved gear – including a Strat perfect for young players, a Squier Frontman guitar amp to play through, and a wealth of extras to keep your instrument in good nick – so we'd say that's worth the investment.