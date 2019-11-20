Get this striking D’Angelico Grateful Dead DC semi-hollow half-price at Sweetwater

D’Angelico’s relationship with Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir has yielded a variety of wild signature guitars, but none are quite so eye-catching as this Dead lightning bolt-adorned Premier DC semi-hollow, now offered at half-price - down from $999 to $499 - at Sweetwater.

Available for a limited time only ahead of Black Friday, this electric is kitted out with a red, white and blue finish across the top of its all-maple body, while the back is all blue.

It also features a crowd-pleasing C-shaped neck and a set of classic-voiced humbuckers, while the guitar’s center block limits any pesky feedback at high volumes.

This open-box deal is available for a limited time only, with several of Sweetwater’s pre-Black Friday deals already selling out, so don’t wait around...