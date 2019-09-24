Get Fender’s excellent PM-TE Travel acoustic-electric guitar for almost half-price

If you’re on the hunt for a new acoustic guitar right now but can't wait for the Black Friday guitar deals extravaganza, then you've come to the right place - we've uncovered this amazing deal from Guitar Center on the Fender PM-TE Travel guitar.

The huge 43% discount drops the price from $699.99 down to a mouth-watering $399.99 - that's a saving of $300!

Not only does the PM-TE make a great guitar for players on the move, its short-scale (23.5”) travel body style makes it a comfortable acoustic for beginner guitarists, too.

It also boasts an impressive sound, owing to a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender and Fishman-designed preamp. There’s even a hardcase thrown in. This is an absolute bargain!

This deal popped up on Musician's Friend during Amazon Prime Day earlier this year and was one of the biggest discounts of the whole event. This ace Fender deal will continue through September 30.