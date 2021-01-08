GEWA Music acquires Ovation Guitars

GEWA Music has revealed details of its acquisition of acoustic guitar company Ovation Guitars from longtime partner Drum Workshop, Inc. Adamas and Applause – two brands associated with Ovation – are also part of the deal, which was finalized in September 2020.

DW became the owner of Ovation Guitars in 2015 as part of a multi-brand acquisition from Fender/KMC. At the time, GEWA was awarded exclusive Ovation distribution rights throughout Europe, and began developing proprietary designs for the European market.

February 1, 2021 will see GEWA Music USA take over Ovation's distribution in the US. GEWA will continue to service the international retail partners with which it currently deals.

Ovation's New Hartford Custom Shop will assume the manufacturing of Adamas models from DW. These models will be available to view directly on the Ovation website and available for purchase through the brands‘ worldwide network of Ovation PLUS Retailers.

Says Hans-Peter Messner, CEO of GEWA Music, "We look forward to using our knowledge and expertise in the guitar field to link new ideas and concepts with one of the most legendary guitar brands of the 1970/1980s. We are already working on the implementation of several ideas that will soon be presented to our worldwide Ovation fans & trade partners.

“No other guitar brand has shaped the sound of the 1970s and 1980s like Ovation. It is a very special challenge to continue the legendary story that began with Charles Kaman's vision. We dedicate ourselves to this with a lot of enthusiasm!”

Lots of music brands have already changed hands in 2021

2021 has seen lots of music brands change hands already. News includes Gibson's acquisition of Mesa/Boogie, and Korg's acquisition of Aguilar Amplification.