Gibson celebrates the SG's 60th anniversary in style with two 1961 SG Custom Shop models

NAMM season is officially hotting up for Gibson, which has already been busy teasing us with artist signature models, new acoustics and a host of new electric guitars.

For this year's Custom Shop offering, the company is celebrating in style with the release of two all-new SGs – the 60th Anniversary 1961 Cherry Red VOS SG Standard and the 1961 Classic White VOS SG Custom.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Said to be the pinnacle of Gibson and the "crown jewel of the industry", these new Custom Shop models promise historical accuracy, period-correct appointments and superior attention to detail.

Judging on the limited information available, the guitars will be constructed using cutting-edge design techniques and innovations while maintaining Gibson's iconic DNA as ultra-accurate recreations of 1961 SGs.

The Cherry Red VOS SG Standard sports two humbuckers, a classic Sideways Vibrola, chrome hardware and a black pickguard.

The Classic White VOS SG Custom, meanwhile, boasts triple humbuckers, a Sideways Vibrola, gold hardware and a white pickguard.

Little else is known by way of specs, but we will update you when we know more.