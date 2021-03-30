Gibson introduces elegant 60th Anniversary Les Paul SG Custom Shop models

After giving guitarists a glimpse of its celebratory SG offerings during Winter NAMM season earlier this year, Gibson has officially released two all-new 60th Anniversary Custom Shop electric guitars – the 1961 Cherry Red VOS Standard and the 1961 Polaris White VOS Custom.

Described as detailed recreations of the original 1961 model, the elegant six-string show-stoppers seek to provide players with a wealth of historically accurate features and classic early-era Gibson tones.

Celebrating the guitar’s first-ever year in production – when the radical double-cutaway was dubbed a Les Paul before being renamed the SG – the new models adhere strictly to the original blueprint, staying true to its 1961-inspired roots.

Universal features include a non-weight-relieved mahogany body, a ‘61-shape mahogany neck and Sideways Vibrola. Both models also feature a 12” fingerboard radius, an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson 60th Anniversary 1961 Les Paul SG Standard in Cherry Red (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson 60th Anniversary 1961 Les Paul SG Custom in Classic White (Image credit: Gibson)

A series of model-specific specs also appear, which set the Standard and Custom models apart. The Cherry Red Standard sports an Indian rosewood fretboard with cream binding, Kluson Reissue Double Ring tuners and aged nickel hardware, as well as a pair of Custombucker pickups.

As for the Polaris White Custom, the souped-up model flashes aged gold hardware, an ebony fretboard with white binding, Grover Kidney tuners and block mother-of-pearl inlays. The Custom model also opts for a trio of Custombuckers, controlled via a three-way switch, as well as the conventional pair of volume and tone knobs.

The Gibson 60th Anniversary Les Paul SG Cherry Red Standard and Polaris White Custom are both available now for $4,999 and $6,699, respectively.

For more information, head over to Gibson.