Gibson to Return to NAMM in 2019

After, notably, skipping the show last year, Gibson will return to NAMM in 2019.

With sub-brands Epiphone, Kramer and Steinberger in tow, Gibson will exhibit at lot 207 on NAMM's second floor.

The move to return to the annual Anaheim, CA-based gear extravaganza comes on the heels of the company's renewed commitment to its guitar business, following its bankruptcy in May and the decision to pass the 2018 show by in favor of attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This year, Gibson is expected to showcase its revamped 2019 line of instruments, with some new signature models also rumored to be in the cards.

It will be Gibson's first NAMM show with James Curleigh at the helm, and Slash as Global Brand Ambassador, so it'll be interesting to see what cards the guitar giant is holding up its sleeve for the big show.