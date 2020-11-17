Gibson unveils Jimi Hendrix 1969 Flying V and 1967 SG Custom

Gibson has announced a pair of Jimi Hendrix signature models, the 1969 Flying V in Aged Ebony and the 1967 SG Custom in Aged Polaris White.

The guitars, which have been aged by Gibson Custom Shop’s Murphy Lab, recreate instruments used by Hendrix at two iconic shows.

Back in 1969, Hendrix custom-ordered a left-handed Flying V direct from Gibson, which he used during the Band of Gypsys era, including his 1970 performance at the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s this model that Gibson’s latest effort recreates.

Just 125 right-handed and 25 left-handed Flying Vs will be made, featuring an Aged Ebony finish, gold hardware and painstakingly replicated specs, including custom-wound humbuckers, a Maestro Short Vibrola tailpiece, and custom neck profile.

The guitar’s Certificate of Authenticity includes an image of Hendrix performing at the Isle of Wight with the Flying V.

The SG, meanwhile, apes the triple-humbucker SG played by Hendrix on The Dick Cavett Show in 1967, which was strung left-handed to perform a medley of Izabella and Machine Gun.

150 right-handed SGs will be made, complete with an Aged Polaris White finish, Long Maestro Vibrola, Kluson Waffle Back tuners and ’68 Custombuckers.

The guitar’s Certificate of Authenticity includes an image of Hendrix performing on The Dick Cavett Show with the SG.

Both guitars are priced at $9,999, and come with archival prints of Hendrix signed by engineer/producer Eddie Kramer.

