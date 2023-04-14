NAMM 2023: Godin launches the nylon-string Multiac Mundial – a modern reboot of its flagship Multiac model

NAMM 2023: Godin has just given its flagship Multiac nylon-string guitar template a serious makeover, revamping the spirit of its 30-year old Multiac Nylon SA model in the form of the ornate Multiac Mundial.

Said to be a “more modern and stylish variation” of Godin’s previous Multiac efforts, the Multiac Mundial model follows a long line of storied single-cut nylon six-strings from the company, and arrives at a time when such models are undergoing a serious renaissance among casual players.

Thanks in part to Polyphia and Ibanez – who released both Tim Henson’s Playing God signature guitar, the TOD10N, as well as a more affordable FRH10N – nylon-strings are all the rage right now, and for 2023 Godin has tapped into its own nylon heritage for the uber-sleek Multiac Mundial.

Image 1 of 4 Godin Multiac Mundial in Kanyon Burst (Image credit: Godin) Godin Multiac Mundial in Ozark Cream (Image credit: Godin) Godin Multiac Mundial in Aztek Red (Image credit: Godin) Godin Multiac Mundial in Arctik Blue (Image credit: Godin)

The guitar itself is said to be the result of “years of research and development”, flashing an unorthodox tone wood combination in order to achieve its goals of becoming “an ultra-light instrument, ideal for stage musicians or travelers”.

Said wood combination comprises a Silver Leaf maple body, cedar top and cedar neck, all of which are joined by a 16”-radius, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin) (Image credit: Godin)

The 25.5”-scale six-string also comes equipped with Godin’s custom Dual Source System – the same found on the company’s Encore models – which conjures up amplified tones by way of two body sensors and an undersaddle bridge pickup.

Other specs worth an honorable mention include the fully hollow design – utilized so the guitar “is lighter, breathes, and resonates without feedback” – the rosewood bridge and five onboard slider controls to sculpt the natural sound.

Four alluring finishes are on offer, too: Arctik Blue, Aztek Red, Ozark Cream and Kanyon Burst.

The Multiac Mundial is available now for $1,299.

For more information, head over to Godin (opens in new tab).