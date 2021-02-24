Godin unveils ultra-sleek Montreal Premiere HT Laguna Blue semi-hollow

Godin has kicked off 2021 with a string of new acoustic guitar offerings – including the all-mahogany Metropolis Composer QIT and the Concert Hall-body Fairmount CH Composer QIT – and now the Canadian company has added a new semi-hollow to its electric guitar lineup – the Montreal Premiere HT Laguna Blue.

Built entirely in Canada, the new model boasts a breathe-through carved cedar core housed in a Canadian wild cherry body, finished in – you guessed it – Laguna Blue. Godin describes the finish as “thinner and more organic in nature”, allowing the guitar to “breathe more freely”.

Electronics-wise, the guitar comes fitted with a pair of humbucking pickups – a Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2n in the neck position and a Godin Custom Humbucker in the bridge.

A mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays complete the guitar's construction, while other features include a Graph Tech ResoMax hardtail bridge and 24" scale length.

The Montreal Premiere HT Laguna Blue is available now for $1,795. For more more info, head over to Godin Guitars.