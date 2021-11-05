Green Day share infectious new pop-punk number, Holy Toledo!

Green Day have completed a hat-trick of singles for 2021 with their new track, Holy Toledo!

Following Here Comes the Shock and Pollyanna – released in February and May, respectively – Holy Toledo! sees the power trio – composed of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – serve up a true-to-form selection of danceable rhythms, bouncy powerchords and infectious hooks, demonstrating once again that over 30 years into their career, they still know how to write a knockout pop-rock song.

The track is set to be featured in the upcoming rom-com movie, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which hit cinemas today (November 5). Check it out below.

Green Day also recently announced a new live album, The BBC Sessions, a 16-track collection of performances cut from their appearances at BBC's Maida Vale Studios in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001, respectively.

Set to drop on December 10 via Warner Records, the album marks the first time the recordings have been mastered for an official release, and will arrive with liner notes from BBC Radio 1 host Steve Lamacq, who saw each performance in person.

Songs on the live album are taken from across the band's early catalogue, including Basket Case, Walking Contradiction, Stuck With Me and Nice Guys Finish Last.

The album is available to preorder now via Green Day's website. Check out its track list below.