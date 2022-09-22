Luxurious appointments abound in the Gretsch Custom Shop's new 2022 Masterbuilt collection

Today, Fender and the brands under its umbrella all released their impressive-looking 2022 Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitar collections. We've already seen Charvel, Jackson, and Fender's own 2022 Masterbuilt offerings, and now, we've been given a first look at those from Gretsch.

Though smaller in sheer quantity than the same lines from its sister brands, the '22 Gretsch Masterbuilt collection still boasts some incredible dream builds.

We'll take you through what we know about all three guitars in today's drop below.

G6136 Flame Maple Falcon, Natural – Gonzalo Madrigal ($11,599)

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Built by Master Builder Gonzalo Madrigal, this G6136 sports Curly Maple back and sides, and tortoise shell binding on the neck, headstock and body for a decidedly elegant look.

Sonically, the guitar is outfitted with TV Jones classic bridge and middle pickups, and a TV Jones T-Armond neck pickup. Hardware-wise, there's an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a Bigsby B6G tailpiece, and Grover Imperial tuning machines. All hardware is finished nicely in gold.

The Gonzalo Madrigal-built Gretsch Custom Shop G6136 Flame Maple Falcon comes with a deluxe hardshell case, strap and certificate of authenticity.

G6128 Baritone Duo Jet, Closet Classic Relic, Silver Sparkle – Chad Henrichsen ($6,899)

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Built by Master Builder Chad Henrichsen, this baritone guitar features a mahogany center block-braced body with a maple laminate top sporting an eye-catching Silver Sparkle finish.

Elsewhere, there's a V-stop tailpiece, a direct mounted Adjust-o-Matic bridge, and Grover Rotomatic tuners. All hardware is finished in nickel.

G6122 '58 Country Gentleman, Light Relic, Aged White – Stephen Stern ($11,999)

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Constructed by Senior Master Builder Stephen Stern, this '58 Country Gentleman model was inspired by a photo Stern saw in Ed Ball’s Manual of Gretsch Guitars.

The guitar features a body with no “F” holes and a solid maple neck boasting a 25.5” ebony fingerboard with thumbnail inlays, and TV Jones Full Fidelity pickups. The guitar also comes with Grover Imperial tuners, a rocking bar bridge with a Bigsby tailpiece, and a gold pickguard.

For more info on these and other Gretsch custom builds, visit the Gretsch Custom Shop's website (opens in new tab).