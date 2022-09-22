Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022

After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.

The drop comprises four stunningly spec'd axes in total, each designed by an individual Jackson Master Builder. They include “Red” Dave Nichols' Dinky Custom Space Tiger, Rob Knowles' battle-ready Black Korina Warrior, “Metal” Joe Williams' Black Ice Crackle Double Rhoads, and a flame maple-topped, EverTune-loaded Rhoads model by Pasquale Campolattano.

Let's dive deeper into each model's spec sheet below.

Jackson Custom Shop Dinky Custom Space Tiger ($6,699)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Built by Jackson Master Builder “Red” Dave Nichols, the one-of-a-kind Dinky Custom Space Tiger combines “vicious visuals with cat-like mobility”, with a Bengal Tiger and Nebula-inspired artwork by visual artist Dan Lawrence covering an alder body, paired with a caramelized flame maple neck with black sharkfin inlays.

Electronics include a set of DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups controlled by master volume and tone dials and a blade switch, while other features include a black Floyd Rose bridge and Gotoh tuners.

Jackson Custom Shop Black Korina Warrior, Natural Oil ($7,399)

(Image credit: Jackson)

An axe in every sense of the word, the Black Korina Warrior is the work of Jackson Master Builder Rob Knowles. In addition to its five-piece body – which sports a cooked flame maple centerpiece, ebony stringers and korina sides – the guitar features an extra-long piece of flame maple running the length of its neck and reverse headstock.

In a unique pickup configuration, the Black Korina Warrior dons a pair of Seymour Duncan SH2 and TB-4 humbuckers, though the SH-2 – usually placed in the neck position of a guitar – has been slid down to middle, closer to the bridge pickup.

Other features include a Kahler tremolo system, super-thin speed neck, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with a singular 12th fret sharkfin inlay, brass and gold hardware, a brass badge headstock logo and custom gold pickup poles.

Jackson Custom Shop Double Rhoads, Black Ice Crackle ($7,399)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Touted as “one of the more extreme-looking Vs in the Jackson fold”, the Custom Shop Double Rhoads – built by Jackson’s “Metal” Joe Williams – is inspired aesthetically by The Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Brandon Ellis’s Custom Kelly, which Williams also worked on.

In addition to its head-turning black crackle finish and ice blue metallic paint job, the guitar features a 25” scale length, reverse headstock, reverse sharkfin inlays, and a classic tune-o-matic-style bridge.

Jackson Custom Shop Flame Top EverTune Rhoads, Trans Red Burst ($7,499)

(Image credit: Jackson)

And last but by no means least is a flame maple-topped, EverTune equipped Rhoads model from the mind of Jackson Master Builder Pasquale Campolattano. Inspired by the Rhoads RRT signature guitar of Gojira’s Christian Andreu, this guitar sports a neck-through build with a quartersawn maple centerpiece and mahogany wings, and a 22-fret ebony fretboard. It also features two separate flame maple tops, cut from a super-thick piece normally used for archtop guitars.

Other features include a Transparent Red Burst finish, locking Schaller tuners, an EverTune bridge, Graph Tech nut, matching reverse headstock and a classic pearl Jackson logo.