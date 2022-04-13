Gretsch adds new finishes, affordable, P90-powered Junior Jet Club guitar to its Streamliner line

Back in January, Gretsch announced the first round of new-for-2022 updates to its lineup of electric guitars.

One of the Gretsch collections that received a few tweaks was the Streamliner line, to which some smooth new finishes, and a brand new model – the G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90 – were added.

For starters, the large-bodied G2622 Streamliner with V-Stoptail has been graced with new Midnight Sapphire and Forge Glow Maple finishes, while the smaller, Bigsby-sporting G2655T Streamliner Jr. is now available in Stirling Green, Brownstone Maple, and Walnut Stain colorways.

Elsewhere, all remains the same with the two models, which both sport a pair of Broad'Tron BT-2S pickups – controlled by two volume and two knobs, plus a three-way pickup switch – and laminated maple bodies with nato necks that feature laurel fingerboards adorned with 22 medium jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 4 Gretsch G2622 Streamliner with V-Stoptail in Forge Glow Maple (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 4 Gretsch G2622 Streamliner with V-Stoptail in Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 4 Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Jr. with Bigsby in Stirling Green (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 4 Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Jr. with Bigsby in Walnut Stain (Image credit: Gretsch)

The new G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90, meanwhile, comes in Havana Burst, Ocean Turquoise and Shell Pink looks, and boasts a bound nato body and a bolt-on nato neck with a laurel fretboard and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Sounds on the guitar come by way of a Broad-Tron BT-2S bridge pickup, and a soapbar P90 in the neck position, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

In terms of hardware, the axe boasts an anchored compensated wrap-around bridge, die-cast tuners and vintage-style black control knobs.

Gretsch G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90 in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Gretsch G2622 Streamliner, G2655T Streamliner Jr. and G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club P90 are all available now, for $449, $549, and $399, respectively.

For more info on the guitars, visit Gretsch.