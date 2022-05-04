Grez Guitars hits new low with the Mendocino Bass

California luthiers Grez Guitars has unveiled the Mendocino Bass, a short-scale, semi-hollow body build with a redwood top.

The bass follows in the footsteps of the firm’s Mendocino, Mendocino Junior and Smugglers Bridge Folsom guitars, in using salvaged old growth redwood in its construction.

The redwood top is paired with a Honduran mahogany body and neck, plus a Macassar ebony fretboard with a 30” scale-length and 18 jumbo frets. The result is a fetchingly retro double-cut, a look its creator says is very much intentional.

“Inspired by the vintage pieces from the ‘60s, I sought to create something with a similar feel and sound,” says Grez’s Barry Grzebik.

“Not a reproduction, but an ‘ode to’ in my style. Building with old growth reclaimed Redwood originally harvested a 100 years ago helps create a voice and story that’s unique.”

(Image credit: Grez Guitars)

In terms of hardware and electronics, the Mendocino Bass is equipped with two Curtis Novak lipstick pickups, Babicz saddles and Gotoh Res-O-Lite tuners.

It’s attractively finished in nitrocellulose and the whole thing weighs in at just 5.6lbs, making it an appealing proposition for those who like to travel (and perform) light.

For players concerned about sustainability, the firm only uses reclaimed redwood and plants a new tree for every guitar sold, which is nice for, you know, our prolonged survival as a species.

The Mendocino Bass is priced at $3,200 for the model outlined, though the firm says customization is welcome.

Head to Grez Guitars for more information.