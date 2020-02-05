Gruv Gear may have just revolutionized pedalboards with its modular LYNK design

Gruv Gear has unveiled the new LYNK Pedalboard, a modular system of panels that makes it possible for guitarists and bassists to construct their pedalboards with “click and play” convenience.

In what looks to be a very cool design, panels link to one another via ABS connectors with threaded feet, allowing the user to adjust the surface to the ideal angle. What’s more, the LYNK is offered in single, double and triple board configurations.

(Image credit: Gruv Gear)

The LYNK is made of lightweight aluminum and measures 12 inches wide by 17 inches deep. There’s also a wireless power option to reduce cable clutter.

Additionally, Gruv Gear has also announced a new Pedalboard Kapsule Case, which features a polycarbonate / ABS shell, built-in TSA locks and a Global Recovery Tag system. There’s also retracting handles and snap-on wheels for easy transportation.

(Image credit: Gruv Gear)

The Kapsule Case includes an accessory bag to store cables and pedals, EVA foam blocks and a large front pocket for cables and accessories.

For more information on the LYNK Pedalboard and Pedalboard Kapsule Case, head to Gruv Gear.