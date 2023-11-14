You only have 24 hours to save up to 25% on some of our favourite Epiphones at Guitar Center

Headstock snobs, leave your preconceptions at the door because Guitar Center is offering up to $250 on selected Epiphone guitars for a very limited time in their up to 35% off Holiday sale, and some of the most desirable models and options are on the menu. There's only 24 hour left of this sale, so you'll need to act fast if you see something you like. Ad if you need some guidance, we've picked our personal favorites below.

If you’ve tried an Epiphone guitar recently, you’ll know that the build quality, finishing, playability and tone are ridiculously good for the money. To the point where we’d challenge even the most grizzled tonehound to differentiate some models from their US-made Gibson counterparts.

Don’t believe us? Turn your attention to the recent Adam Jones Les Paul Custom, or the Joe Bonamassa Lazarus Les Paul, perhaps you’re more a fan of the big-body, semi-acoustic designs? Step toward the Noel Gallagher Riviera for the proof.

Of course, those are all signature models. But for its pre-Black Friday event, Guitar Center has selected some choice models that will appeal to fans of all of those guitars and more, with Les Pauls, ES-335s, and even a cutaway-electro version of the archetype singer-songwriter guitar, the Hummingbird all reduced by a hefty amount – in some cases, you’ll save up to 25% off the regular price.

Huge Epiphone sale: Save up to 25% at Guitar Center

Whether it's a 1959 Les Paul, ES-335 semi-acoustic, a Silverburst Les Paul Custom, or a gig-ready electro-acoustic Hummingbird, Guitar Center might have just served up one of the most drool-worthy lists of guitar deals we're going to see this side of Black Friday, with up to $250 off. The guitars mentioned are just a few of the stunning deals that caught our eye, click through for the full list. But you'll need to hurry as these offers are in their final 24 hours.

But which guitars in the sale do we rate? We’ll start with the Holy Grail of Les Pauls – a 1959 Les Paul Standard. Now, we all know that we’re more likely to come across a set of gold hen’s grills than play – let alone afford or own – a genuine ’59 Burst. Coming in at around one thousand times cheaper than a ‘real’ ’59, though, is this incredible replica from Epiphone, currently $749 (was $999). It’s got all the right ingredients for a killer blues/classic rock machine, starting with the building blocks of a mahogany body and mahogany neck. Plus, it’s equipped with Gibson USA Burstbucker 2 and 3 pickups (which alone would set you back over $350) and a AAA flame maple veneer in the Slash-approved Lemon Burst finish. Don’t have a bite on this one, as we can’t see this deal being replicated.

Want to cop some of Tool guitarist Adam Jones’ vibe without the signature artwork and appointments? Silverburst Les Paul Customs are another sought-after gem in the Gibson mine, and this Epiphone version delivers the hard-rocking crown jewels with a tasty $200 saving, down to $599 from $799. Built on the Les Paul foundation of mahogany for the body and neck, the Epiphone Les Paul Custom also features a rich ebony fretboard, block inlays and that iconic Split-Diamond inlay on the headstock.

The electronics come in the form of two sturdy Epiphone ProBuckers, and we get the classic control layout of 2x volume, 2x tone and a three-position switch. Keep it stock, or mod it to your heart’s content, but if you’re a fan of Silverburst Les Paul Customs, this is the best deal you’re going to see this year.

When it comes to reliable, versatile acoustic guitars, it’s hard to beat the Hummingbird’s reputation and this Epiphone version has $80 off right now, bringing the price down to just $399. This stage-ready, electro-acoustic version brings us an affordable flavour of the sound that grabbed the attention of everyone from the Rolling Stones to Radiohead. We get a solid sitka spruce top with select mahogany back and sides, plus a mahogany neck carved to a slim taper D-shaped profile, and the classic Gibson 24.75-inch scale length.

It’s finished in a beautiful Tobacco Sunburst, and of course, no Hummingbird is complete without the ornate scratchplate to reinforce its name. Thanks to a Fishman Sonicore pickup and Sonitone preamp, plus a cutaway, you’ll be ready to take to the stage with a clear, natural and balanced acoustic sound.

What do you call a guitar that has you covered for everything from jazz to blues, indie to classic rock and more? Easy, it’s the ES-335. Now, there are a couple of deals to be had here. First is the ES-335 Figured with $110 off at $589. But, it only comes in Raspberry Burst. If you want to spend a bit less and get a similar spec with some finish options then check out the ES-335 Traditional Pro. It’s on sale for $499 (down from $599) with a choice of Inverness Green, or the timeless Ebony finish. Go for natural and you’ll save another 50 bucks at $449.

All four guitars feature the same double-bound, 5-ply maple body, a mahogany neck and a pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. The main difference between the Figured and Traditional are (obviously) the figured top and block vs dot fretboard markers. Bag yourself a slice of semi-hollow royalty for less before they’re gone!

