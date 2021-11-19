Guitar Center just cut the price of a limited-edition Epiphone Les Paul Custom by $100 in this blinding pre-Black Friday deal

As we edge closer to next weekend, the early Black Friday guitar deals are really starting to heat up. To make things even more interesting, Guitar Center has added to its long list of cut-price electric guitars by offering $100 off a limited-edition Epiphone Les Paul, meaning you can now pick up a luxuriously styled Antique Ivory Blackback Les Paul Custom for just $629.

Epiphone guitars are one of the most sought-after instruments throughout the Black Friday period, and for good reason. Often wrongly seen by many as unreliable Gibson emulations, Epiphone guitars are in fact usually some of the most robust, best-sounding six-strings that the market has to offer.

And, if you’re on the hunt for a new Les Paul, this deal is certainly worth having on your radar, as the axe we're speaking of is no ordinary Epiphone single-cut. Instead, it’s one glorious-looking, unusually styled beast that is guaranteed to get both eyes and ears turning.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $729, Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $729, now $629

Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Hailing from the Inspired by Gibson collection, this LP pays homage to the classic ‘50s-style design championed by Les Paul himself, and does so in devastating style with its unique “tuxedo” appearance.

The knock-out Antique Ivory colorway is paired with a black back and stunning body binding – a combination that is made even more eye-catching with the black-and-gold humbucker pickups and gold hardware.

It’s not all drop-dead gorgeous looks with this guitar, though, as a blind appraisal of the impressive spec sheet would have you believe it heralds straight from the Gibson stockpile. In terms of build, a weighty, full-sounding mahogany body is paired with a lightning-fast SlimTaper neck, which in turn features a rich ebony fingerboard.

Those eye-catching pickups we mentioned earlier are in fact ProBuckers – Epiphone’s proprietary humbuckers that offer a well-balanced tone that translates into creamy cleans and punchy overdrives.

