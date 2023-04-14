Guitar Center just dropped exclusive new finish options for popular Fender, Gibson, Taylor and Schecter models

Self-proclaimed as the "greatest guitar event on earth," Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sale (opens in new tab) is in full swing – bringing with it massive savings on a wide range of gear from the biggest names in guitar. From Gibson and Fender guitars to Revv tube amplifiers, MXR distortion pedals, and a slew of accessories, there's something for everyone in this stellar sale.

Not content with just slashing prices, Guitar Center has also dropped some tantalizing exclusive finishes that see popular models reimagined in striking new colors and wood combinations. These include a stunning sunburst Taylor 314ce and GS Mini, a Transparent White Satin Schecter C-1, classy British Racing Green Fender guitars, basses and amps and even a colorful collection of Gibson Classics.

So if you're on the hunt for a visually and sonically enhanced six-string that will allow you to stand out from the crowd, these latest offerings from the music retail giant will most certainly do the job. Let's take a closer look.

Fender Limited-Edition Player Models in British Racing Green

You don't need us to tell you how popular the Fender Player Series is. Both the Stratocaster and Telecaster routinely top our list to the best electric guitars and the best electric guitars for beginners, with guitarists of all levels falling for the Player's classic good looks, effortless playability and stellar sound.

The new Limited Edition versions sees Fender load the Player with the insanely popular Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound single-coil pickup while also opting for the absolutely gorgeous British Racing Green finish, which perfectly matches the timeless designs of Fender's iconic guitars. For us, it's a match made in heaven.

Don't worry, it's not just the Tele and Strat to receive the emerald treatment, the Precision Bass and Blues Jr. IV combo is also available in this beautiful finish.

Currently, the limited edition electric guitars (opens in new tab) and bass are retailing for $1,049.99, while the Blues Jr is $799.99.

Gibson Limited-Edition Les Paul Classic

At this point, the Gibson Les Paul Classic is, well, a classic. Beloved for its early-60s mojo and modern modifications, this handsome singlecut is the best of both worlds.

Combining the traditional mahogany back and maple top, SlimTaper mahogany neck and retro-voiced Burstbucker zebra pickups with a quartet of push-pull pots, this guitar delivers every tone imaginable, from classic rock grunt to sweet-sounding single coil sounds and so much more.

New and exclusive for Guitar Center are the Chicago Blue and Seafoam Green (opens in new tab) finishes which provide an eye-catching take on the classic Les Paul look. Both finishes are currently available for $2,499.

Schecter C-1 Platinum in Transparent White Satin

(Image credit: Schecter)

The Schecter C-1 is a metal monster capable of delivering earth-shattering tones – all for a very reasonable price. The 25.5" scale set maple neck is a shredders dream, while the double-cutaway mahogany body is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Better yet, the onboard EMG Active 81/85 pickups are the best in their class for outrageous metal riffage, supplying plenty of power to push your amp to the next level.

The Schecter C-1 Platinum (opens in new tab) is now available in the snowy Transparent White Satin finish for only $749.

Taylor Special-Edition 314ce

(Image credit: Taylor)

The Grand Auditorium body shape is Taylor's signature style, and the 300 series is a brilliant way to get your hands on an all-solid version without spending too much of your hard-earned cash. Crafted with a solid sitka spruce top and solid sapele back and sides, the 314ce sounds warm and rich with that trademark Taylor chime.

This Special-Edition 314ce (opens in new tab) is equipped with the Expression System 2 electronics, V-Class bracing and a bold vintage sunburst finish – all for $2,299.

Taylor Special-Edition GS Mini-e

(Image credit: Taylor)

Here at Guitar World, we strongly believe the Taylor GS Mini is one of the best travel guitars on the market. Its beautifully crafted, slimline body and shorter size make it one of the best musical travel companions you can get – and we love when Taylor launches a new version.

This Special-Edition variant features the very stylish Carbon Burst finish, as well as the classic formula you've come to expect from the GS Mini, with a solid sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides.

If you fancy grabbing this Taylor Special-Edition GS Mini-e (opens in new tab), it's currently priced at $799 at Guitar Center.

Vox Limited-Edition Combos in Tan-on-Tan

(Image credit: Vox )

Vox has a long history of releasing colorful variations of its legendary amps, and the latest offering is exactly what you'd expect from a British amp icon.

Available in both the AC10 and the larger AC15, the limited edition tan-on-tan finishes up the class factor on an already sophisticated amp tenfold. This results in an amplifier that looks like it jumped straight out of the '60s.

Luckily these amps sound just as good as they look, providing players with the authentic Vox chime as well as righteous rock tones when pushed into overdrive.

The 10W Vox AC10 (opens in new tab) is now available for $649.99, while the more powerful 15W Vox AC15 (opens in new tab) is $899.99.

The Guitar-A-Thon sale runs until May 3rd. Head over to Guitar Center (opens in new tab) to find out more about these exclusive guitars and amps and see what else they have to offer.

