Now is the best time to stock up on all your guitar essentials – here are the top Cyber Monday string, pick, cable and strap bargains you must not miss

If, like me, you're long overdue a guitar accessories restock, you're in luck: I've just compiled a range of the best essential Cyber Monday guitar deals for you to browse through. Thanks to the likes of Fender, Guitar Center and Sweetwater, some smart savings are to be made on all the must-have items that every guitarist should have in their gig bag.

That includes electric guitar strings – a range of Ernie Ball packs are currently buy two, get one free, and multiple D'Addario string gauges are $5 off at Sweetwater – and guitar picks ($3.22 can get you a set of 12 PRS celluloid plectrums).

Other notable deals that are worth a look-in include Fender's ultra-premium leather straps, which have been reduced almost $50, and its glow-in-the-dark Professional Series cables, which are up to 70% off.

Everything below is under the $20 mark, so if you're in need of some new strings, picks, cables and straps – or if you just want to buy some gear on the cheap – look no further.

Ernie Ball guitar strings: buy two, get one free

You can't go wrong with a set of Ernie Ball strings, and now you can stock up on the cheap thanks to Sweetwater, which is offering a 3-for-2 deal on a range of gauges and sets. Prices start from just $13.98

D'Addario strings 3-pack: Was $17.99 , now $12.99

If you're not an Ernie Ball player, fear not: Sweetwater is offering a range of discounts on its D'Addario stock. Sets of three (across a range of string gauges) are available for $12.99. Also look out for discounted sets of four and single packs starting from $4.99

D'Addario acoustic strings: buy two, get one free

Acoustic players can also restock their string supplies on a budget: a two for one promotion has been applied by Sweetwater across its D'Addario Bronze strings. Three-pack prices for a range of gauges start from $11.97

PRS Celluloid picks 12-pack: Was $3.79 , now $3.22

Every little helps, right? Granted, it's not the most show-stopping Cyber Monday saving, but Sweetwater's $3.79 deal for a 12-pack of PRS picks is still a deal worth taking advantage off. You can never have too many picks.

Fender Pro Series Cables: from $15

It really is worth investing in high quality cables to make your signal chain as good as it can be, and Fender's Pro Series cable are a very smart option indeed. Now, you can get up to 70% off such cables, which are available in three glow-in-the-dark finishes and either 10ft or 18.6ft lengths.

Snark Super Snark Air: Was $39 , now: $19

One of the most compact, low-profile clip-on tuners you'll find, the Super Snark Air is currently 50% off at Guitar Center. As long as you don't mind an airplane emblem attached to your guitar's headstock, this is a fine option: it offers 10 hours of accurate tuning via its bright LED display, and it can be used with guitars, basses and ukuleles.

Snark Super Snark Rechargeable: Was: $39 , now: $19

Another Snark tuner, the Super Snark Rechargeable is considered one of the best clip-on tuners on the market, and Guitar Center's $19 price tag here is a steal. It's got a bright display for dark stages and a sleek profile, so it won't stick out too much on your guitar. It might not be the most accurate tuner in the world, but at $19 we really have no issues.

Fender FT-1: Was: $24 , now: $9

No, that's not a typo: you can get a Fender clip-on tuner for just $9 at Amazon. That's a serious 60% saving for a top tuner from a top brand. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other tuners we've picked out, and it's dual-hinge design might not be the most flexible, but it is a Fender product, so you know you're buying quality. Plus, at just $9, we challenge you to find a cheaper clip-on tuner this Black Friday.

Fender Mustang leather straps: Was $69.99 , now $20

Fancy a swanky new leather strap? Of course you do, who wouldn't? Get 70% off Fender's premium leather strap, which is usually valued at $70. Now you just have to choose which color you want: Cognac, Butterscotch or Black.

Fender seat belt straps: Was $24.99 , now $10

If you want something even more affordable than the above, you can't go wrong with Fender's standard seat belt strap. It's available in three colors, and currently priced at just $10. There are also Camo, Corduroy and Hawaiin straps for the same price, if those aesthetics are more your vibe.

Musician's Gear stand 2-pack: Was $23.99 , now $19.98

What's better than one guitar stand? Two, of course, and now Guitar Center has an offer where you can get a pair of stands for just $19.98. If you need to buy a new stand to accommodate a Cyber Weekend purchase, or if you just need one (or two) as a spare, it's worth making the most of this deal while you still can.

Rest assured we'll be constantly monitoring and updating this list as more deals pile in going into Cyber Monday. For more unmissable deals, head over to our guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals.