Guitar Tricks just dropped a killer last-minute Father’s Day gift – one-year of lessons, plus a free guitar setup guide, for only $99

If your dad is a guitar player, then it’s likely you’ve been on the hunt for something appropriate to gift him this Father’s Day. It’s coming up fast on Sunday 16th July – you did remember, right? Now, we know us guitarists are a tricky bunch to buy for, and with only a couple days left to shop, you’re probably keen for an easy last-minute option. We think Guitar Tricks has delivered the goods with this unmissable annual subscription deal – 12 months access to thousands of online lessons for just $99 (or $8.25 per month) , plus a bunch of free gifts – but you'll need to hurry as this deal is only sticking around until June 18th.

Guitar Tricks is one of our highest-rated online guitar lessons services (read our full 4.5 star Guitar Tricks review ), with hours of quality content and comprehensive lessons to inspire and educate beginner and intermediate players. There’s over 11,000 Guitar Tricks lessons accessible with a full subscription, from the beginner-friendly Fundamentals courses and hundreds of popular songs to learn, right through inspiring artist masterclasses with high-profile players. In addition, direct feedback from instructors and useful features like a tuner, metronome and built-in practice reminders, make this one of the fastest – and currently most affordable – ways to accelerate your guitar skills.

An annual Guitar Tricks subscription would usually set you back $179, so this is a significant saving – 55% off, in fact – and Guitar Tricks has seen fit to throw in a comprehensive guitar setup guide too, so your dad can get his guitar playing and sounding great ahead of diving into all those lessons. You'll also get 4 more free gifts, including songwriter tools and backing tracks thrown in. We keep track of GT offers throughout the year, and this is definitely one of the biggest ones you’ll find outside of Black Friday – certainly the cheapest you'll see an annual subscription.

Guitar Trick Father’s Day: $179 $99 1-year subscription

Gift your dad hours of world-class guitar lessons that he can take from the comfort of home this Father’s Day. For a limited time, 12 months of Guitar Tricks access will cost just $99 (usually $179) and the bundle also includes a free guitar setup guide, enabling him to dial in his axe before settling into some lessons. If you’re really not sure, they also offer a 60-day moneyback guarantee for added peace of mind. Prefer to send it as a gift certificate for him to redeem? Use this link.

Try one month of Guitar Tricks for just $1

Not sure if Guitar Tricks is the right platform for you or your dad? We’ve also teamed up with GT to exclusively offer Guitar World readers a one-month subscription for just $1. That’s a whole lot of world-class tuition for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Give it a go for practically nothing today.

In addition to the subscription itself, the included guitar setup guide covers useful topics like how to change strings, dial in action, the essential tools you’ll need to maintain your guitar and more.

There are two ways you can gift an annual subscription:



1) Sign him straight up and share the membership with him

2) Buy a gift certificate worth $99 at this link, print it off (and maybe think about framing it) so you have something physical to hand him on the day

You’ll need to be quick however as this promotion will only be live for four days in total, starting today, Friday June 14th, and ending on June 18th, a couple of days after Father’s Day. If you’re still searching for something to get that important person in your life, this would make the ideal last-minute gift.

Still not sure what to get them? Check out our guide to the best gifts for guitar players , including plenty of last-minute ideas.