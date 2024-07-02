6 of the best 4th of July sales for guitarists: Save up to 60% off guitars, amps, FX and accessories

Explore hundreds of dollars in discounts at Musician’s Friend, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Positive Grid and more

This year's 4th of July sales have landed - and if you play guitar then there are some real treats up for grabs for less. Whether you’re looking to save money on a great beginner electric guitar, a killer new guitar amp, or a sweet new delay pedal, the 4th of July sales are a great time to shop.

Okay, we get it. Times are hard and we’ve all had to make the choice between filling the tank with gas or buying some new gear in recent times, with practicality usually winning out. But we believe it’s important to hold onto your hobbies in these tougher times, and sales events like this are a great way to help your music-making budget stretch further.

Sweetwater 4th of July sale: Save up to 60%
From hundreds off Gretsch guitars, to savings on Xvive wireless systems and Katana amps, this is the biggest guitar gear discount Sweetwater has offered since Black Friday, so you know they mean business. The overall list of discounted products may be small, but there are some real gems in this sale, which runs through to July 9th.

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off
For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, D'Angelico, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 7 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Save up to 30%
There are big savings available on electric guitars from the likes of Epiphone and Gretsch, acoustic guitars from names including Fender and Breedlove, and amps from the likes of Blackstar, among many others. You've got until July 10 – so don't hang around.

Fender: Up to 40% off Fender Days sale
Fender has once again launched its Days Sale promotion, with up to 40% off select guitars, basses and accessories. Highlights include 20% off a Limited Edition Player Plus Stratocaster HSS HT model, complete with Fireball humbuckers for gain and definition and Player Plus Noiseless Strat pickups for brightness. Meanwhile, the beginner-friendly Affinity Series Strat HH has a cool $50 off, dropping the price below 200 bucks.

Reverb: Up to 70% off 4th July sale
Reverb is becoming an increasingly awesome place to visit for great new gear (on top of their used gear offering). And their 4th July deals are on point for 2024, including $800 off the D'Angelico Excel DC Tour electric and $60 off the excellent Earthquaker Devices Disaster Transport Delay Modulation Machine Legacy pedal.

Amazon: Shop early Prime Day deals
Prime Day doesn't take place until 16/17 July, but there are some early deals up for grabs already, with accessories the order of the day for guitar players. Our top picks include up to 28% off D'Addario strings, 15% off Elixir strings and 40% off bulk-buy Fender Classic guitar picks.

