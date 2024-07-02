6 of the best 4th of July sales for guitarists: Save up to 60% off guitars, amps, FX and accessories

This year's 4th of July sales have landed - and if you play guitar then there are some real treats up for grabs for less. Whether you’re looking to save money on a great beginner electric guitar , a killer new guitar amp , or a sweet new delay pedal, the 4th of July sales are a great time to shop.

Okay, we get it. Times are hard and we’ve all had to make the choice between filling the tank with gas or buying some new gear in recent times, with practicality usually winning out. But we believe it’s important to hold onto your hobbies in these tougher times, and sales events like this are a great way to help your music-making budget stretch further.

If you want to head straight for the biggest savings then our 4th of July sale of choice is happening over at Sweetwater, where you can save up to 60% off guitars, amps, effects and studio gear.

Elsewhere, Guitar Center is offering 30% off big name-brands like Fender, Gibson and Schecter and Positive Grid has served up a variety of different deals depending on the amp you're looking for. Many of these sales will stretch a few days beyond the 4th July, too, so you have time to decide what to add to your rig.

Can't see anything you need? Keep your eyes on this year's Prime Day guitar deals which are just around the corner.

Sweetwater 4th of July sale: Save up to 60%

From hundreds off Gretsch guitars, to savings on Xvive wireless systems and Katana amps, this is the biggest guitar gear discount Sweetwater has offered since Black Friday, so you know they mean business. The overall list of discounted products may be small, but there are some real gems in this sale, which runs through to July 9th.

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off

For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, D'Angelico, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 7 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Save up to 30%

There are big savings available on electric guitars from the likes of Epiphone and Gretsch, acoustic guitars from names including Fender and Breedlove, and amps from the likes of Blackstar, among many others. You've got until July 10 – so don't hang around.