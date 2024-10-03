David Gilmour tells all, plus Slipknot and Joe Bonamassa's ode to Eric Clapton's Fender years – only in the new Guitar World

By
published

Also starring Mike Campbell, Madonna's metalhead guitarist, the man who built Prince's axes, Grace Bowers, Justin Hayward, Les Dudek, the Music Man Axis reviewed and more

december 2024
(Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

A few years ago, I wrote a GW feature about George Harrison’s best guitar work after the Beatles.

It contained this sentence: “Regardless of how great they might be, albums by individual members of iconic bands – from the Stones to the Beatles to Led Zeppelin to the Who – rarely, if ever, attain the same mythic status as the music released by the bands themselves.”

Obviously, I could’ve added Pink Floyd to that list. Because, no matter what, Comfortably Numb will always remind you of your first kiss – or the great time you had that random summer – or your childhood in general, your teenage years, high school or college – or just plain old innocence not having to pay for rent, mortgage, your car, someone else’s tuition or your aging cat’s hyperthyroidism medicine.

Meanwhile, all the cool guitar work on, say, 1978’s David Gilmour or 1984’s About Face doesn’t quite generate the same squishy feelings, does it?

Part of the reason is that no one really talks about them; we let albums like these live in small corners of the past, behind Grandma’s cookie jar in the basement.

So instead of pairing our new Gilmour interview with yet another story about The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon or A Momentary Lapse of Reason, we’ve decided to go all-out “solo David Gilmour” – for pretty much the first time ever, I might add – and shine the spotlight on the guitarist’s solo career.

