Guitar World deals of the week: save $399 on a Fender and get $200 off a Jackson, plus all the best Presidents' Day deals

In this week's bumper edition of Deals of the Week, we're tucking into some tasty deals thanks to some massive Presidents' Day weekend sales. This means loads of opportunities to bag some great guitar gear at a massive discount, whether you want to stock up on strings or go the whole hog and buy a brand-new guitar. There's loads to get through so let's get cracking...

Fender is offering some absolutely ginormous discounts of up to 50% off a huge range of guitars, pedals, and accessories at their official shop. There are some stonking reductions too with huge money off Fender Player guitars and Fender effects pedals.

Just launched today the Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale is offering guitar gear bargain hunters a tasty up to 35% off. There are plenty of big-name brands on offer with Fender, Gibson, Boss, and Line 6 plus loads of other bits of kit on offer with some serious discounts.

Still going strong the Presidents' Day sale at Musician's Friend is offering a massive up to 40% off a selection of guitars, pedals, and amps. There's a second offer running on select items too, where you can get 10% off items between $45 and $98, as well as a bigger 15% off select items priced at $99 and above.

Finally, it's not Presidents' Day related but there are some fantastic deals over at Plugin Boutique with up to 95% off a range of plugins. Great for powering up your home recording setup, it's all in celebration of their 12th anniversary so well worth a browse to add some fresh sounds and sound sculpting tools to your arsenal.

It's a great weekend to pick something up if you've been longing after a new bit of gear, so definitely worth browsing all the sales in depth to see what you can get your hands on for less. Below we've handpicked some items that we think are particularly good deals

Editor's picks

Epiphone Les Paul Standard 60s: $699 , now $599

Epiphones are already exceptional value for money, but with $100 off the price at Guitar Center, the Les Paul Standard 60s is a tantalizing prospect. Two ProBucker pickups deliver that classic PAF tone and the AA quilt maple top is absolutely stunning.

EHX Nano POG: Was $230.40 , now $184.32

One of the most popular octave pedals on the market, the EHX Nano POG is a slimmed-down version of the effect used by Josh Homme, Johnny Greenwood, Jim Root, and many more. It's currently got $46.08 knocked off the regular price at the moment at Guitar Center, making it a great way to add one of the world's most popular effects to your 'board for less.

Fender Marine Layer Dual Reverb: $249.99 , $149.99

Featuring two separate channels and three reverb types, the Marine Layer Dual Reverb is a versatile pedal with some fantastic algorithms inside. It's got a massive $100 discount in the Fender Presidents' Day sale, making it exceptional value for money.

Soundtoys EchoBoy: Was $199 , now $49

One of the most popular delay plugins in the recording world, Soundtoys EchoBoy is a super flexible bit of software that can do everything from a tasteful slapback delay to super-spaced-out washes of tape-style echo. It's got a hefty $150 off in the Plugin Boutique 12th anniversary sale and will be an excellent addition to any recording guitar player's toolkit.

Fender Player Plus Strat: $1,329.99 , now $930.99

One of the biggest discounts we've seen so far this weekend, at the official Fender shop you can bag $399 of this limited edition Player Strat HSS. It's got a Shawbucker and two Pure Vintage 65 single coils making it a proper tone monster, with locking tuners for extra stability when using the tremolo.

Jackson X Series Dinky: Was $599.99 , now $399.99

Designed to be a proper shred guitar, the narrow neck and sculpted neck heel of the Jackson X Series Dinky make it a properly fast-playing guitar. It's got a massive $200 off in the Musician's Friend Presidents' Day sale and is available in silver if the hot pink is a little too much for you.

Alvarez Artist Elite Parlor: $669.99 , now $539.99

This stunning parlor guitar from Alvarez has got a healthy $130 discount over at Musician's Friend. The design ethos is to bring a custom shop instrument at a more player-friendly price, with a solid North Western red cedar top and Macassar ebony back and sides making for a potent tonewood combination.

Guitar sales to shop

