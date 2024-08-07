Phish's Trey Anastasio: an exclusive guide to his creative process and live rig – only in the new Guitar World

By
published

Also starring High on Fire, Savatage, Fontaines D.C., Helmet, the Hooters (yes, the Hooters!), the Last Dinner Party and a review of Fender's 70th Anniversary Antigua Strat

november 2024
(Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Hey, welcome back, everyone, and welcome to a new edition of "Here's what's in the latest issue of Guitar World"!

As you can tell from the the photo above (and another one below), Phish's Trey Anastasio is back, making his first GW cover appearance since our gallant January 2016 issue.

I was excited to have Alan Paul investigate the band’s new album, Evolve, which came out last month. Interestingly, however, Alan’s interview (and the resulting feature) evolved into something else; instead of a standard “new album” interview, we got a one-of-a-kind guide to Anastasio’s creative process and inspiring practice regimen.

It’s the sort of story that – with its first- and second-hand advice, courtesy of Quincy Jones – should appeal to any songwriter and/or guitarist, even those who haven’t yet marveled to tracks like Walls of the Cave, Free, The Inlaw Josie Wales, Down with Diease or Crowd Control.

Phish - 7/19/2024 - Hey Stranger (4K HDR) - YouTube Phish - 7/19/2024 - Hey Stranger (4K HDR) - YouTube
Watch On

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.