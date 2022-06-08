Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC’s Back in Black at recent Spain show

Guns N’ Roses played Seville, Spain yesterday (June 7) and found time to sneak in another surprise AC/DC cover, performing the Aussie rock gods’ mega-hit, Back in Black.

The group were performing at the city’s Benito Villamarín Stadium and pulled out the song early on in the 26-track set. It comes just three days after Guns N’ Roses played another AC/DC track, Walk All Over You, at their Lisbon show.

Fan footage of the band’s Seville performance has now surfaced, in which you can see Axl Rose once again relishing the chance to dip into the AC/DC back catalog. As with the Lisbon date, Slash opts to stay faithful to the Les Paul during the performance, rather than take the opportunity to don an SG.

Elsewhere in the set, GNR included other, well-worn covers including Live And Let Die, I Wanna Be Your Dog and Knockin' On Heaven’s Door, before an encore performance and tour debut for their version of Jimmy Webb/Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman.

It seems that for Axl Rose, the memories of his 2016 tour filling in on vocal duties for AC/DC are still fresh. It was in some ways an event that marked something of a turnaround for the frontman’s live reputation.

It also built a bridge between the two groups, as evidenced by Angus Young’s repeated guest appearances with Guns N’ Roses throughout 2016 and 2017, most frequently during their tour of Australia.

Guns N’ Roses current European tour will continue until July 15, before they take in South America, Mexico and Australia/New Zealand later this year. Perhaps, then, we’ll see another Young guest slot before the year is out…