Gus G Shares Official "Don't Tread on Me" Video

Firewind and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G has released the official music video for his new song "Don’t Tread on Me." You can check it out above.

“Don’t Tread on Me” comes off Gus G's most recent solo album, Fearless, which was released in April, 2018 via AFM Records. He was joined on the record by vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence).

In an interview with Guitar World, Gus discussed the gear he used on Fearless:

“I mainly used my signature Jackson Star guitars,” he said. “But I also used some others, like a Charvel Pro-Mod. And on a song called “Big City” I actually used a reissue 1961 Fiesta Red Strat that Fender did in tribute to Gary Moore. They only made 60, and they were built by master builder John Cruz. They’re just phenomenal. I wanted a little bit of that Gary Moore magic on the record so I decided to use it on the song. And I recorded everything with my signature Blackstar Blackfire 200 and an EVH 5150 III Lunchbox. My tone is a combination of those two amps.”

For more information, head to gusgofficial.com.