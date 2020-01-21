GW live at NAMM 2020: Alsip Guitars shows off new Classic, Tejas, SC models and more

NAMM 2020: Over the past year, Guitar World has reported on a number of new electric guitar offerings from Georgia-based maker Alsip Guitars, including the impressive Classic Series models and the Tejas-OS offset.

We made it a point to stop by Alsip’s booth at NAMM to hear the guitars in action, and Alsip’s Tim Rockmore was only too happy to oblige us.

In the video above, Rockmore puts the T Model, S Model and OS Model guitars from the Classic Series ($1,595, with gig bag) and Tejas Series ($2,295, with a custom hard shell and full custom options available) through their paces, and also demos the SC, DC and DCC neck-through models ($2,995, with custom hard shell case).

You can learn more about the new Alsip designs above, and be sure to head to our NAMM hub for the latest news from the show.