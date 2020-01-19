GW live at NAMM 2020: Boss shows off its ferocious Katana-Artist MkII amp

NAMM 2020: One of the first major, NAMM-presaging gear announcements we saw last year was Boss' updating of its incredibly acclaimed (and commercially successful) Katana series of amplifiers. Perhaps saving the best for last though, the company announced this week that its flagship Katana, the Katana-Artist, would be getting the MkII treatment as well.

Featuring more tonal options and effects, plus some nifty hardware updates and a 100-watt Waza 12-inch speaker, the Katana-Artist MkII is easily one of the most impressive amps we've seen at this year's show.

With that in mind, naturally, a stop at Boss' booth to learn more about the amp was a must. Once there, one of the company's employees, Matt, kindly took the time to detail the amp further, and show off its terrific array of tones.

You can check out the demo and explainer above. Be sure to check out more of our comprehensive NAMM coverage as well, while you're at it!