GW live at NAMM 2020: Hear one of D'Angelico's tasty new Custom Shop models

NAMM 2020: Between its elegant new semi-hollow Mini DC electric guitar and Excel Series Throwback archtop collection, D'Angelico has quietly been having one of guitardom's more rock-solid NAMM rollouts.

Not one to be content with just those moves though, the company also announced this week that it would be opening a Custom Shop, specializing in one-of-a-kind, a-la-carte style builds.

Though the shop is still in its very early stages - only eight D'Angelico Custom Shop models currently exist - we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at what sort of builds we can expect from the shop in the future.

You can learn more about the Custom Shop, and hear one of those eight guitars in action, in the video above. Be sure to check out the rest of our NAMM coverage as well!