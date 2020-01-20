GW live at NAMM 2020: Watch the new JamStik Studio MIDI Guitar in action

NAMM 2020: Jamstik recently unveiled the guitar and MIDI controller hybrid, the Studio MIDI Guitar. While the original JamStik featured fewer frets and was primarily designed for educational purposes, the new Studio MIDI Guitar features a full 24-fret setup and is designed, as its name would suggest, as a MIDI controller.

The device will be particularly useful with creatives and producers who mention guitar as their primary instrument, allowing them a more sophisticated level of control over their DAW via MIDI.

Alternatively, the Studio MIDI Guitar offers guitarists the ability to dabble with sounds their instrument has never before made possible, allowing them to step into the same territory keyboard players have enjoyed for decades.

The model also comes loaded with a pair of humbucking pickups with a 3-way switch and coil tap capability, and features a lightweight body and a 25.5" scale length, offering the functionality and feel of a traditional electric guitar.

We headed to the JamStik booth to get the lowdown on the new model and to see it in action.

For more information, head to JamStik.

