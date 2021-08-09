Harley Benton unveils $68 wireless guitar system, the AirBorne 5.8 GHz Instrument

Following the launch of its AirBorne Pro 5.8 GHz Instrument guitar wireless system earlier this year – which offers players cable-free connectivity with a pedal-based receiver – Harley Benton has launched a simpler-to-use, ultra-affordable “plug 'n' play” version.

The $68 AirBorne 5.8 GHz Instrument consists of a simple transmitter/receiver pair – both of which feature standard 6.3mm jacks – and boasts a plethora of user-friendly features, including a long battery life – up to four hours depending on usage, with a two-hour recharge time – as well as a transmission range up to 35 meters.

As its name suggests, the AirBorne 5.8 GHz Instrument utilizes the 5.8 GHz frequency band, therefore avoiding interference with other equipment like Wi-Fi hardware and Bluetooth gear, thus aiming to keep the signal “reliable, pristine and secure”.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

It also features four discrete channels, meaning up to four musicians can use their own AirBorne 5.8 GHz Instrument systems in the same space.

While the system is compatible with most electric guitars and basses, it can't be used with instruments fitted with active pickups. This is due to issues with electromagnetic interference.

Other features include LED indicators for battery, ID and pairing status, a rotating 225-degree angle jack plug for variable positioning in instruments/amps, and a duo-pin USB cable for easy charging.

The AirBorne 5.8 GHz is available now for $68. For more information, head to Harley Benton.