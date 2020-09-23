Harley Benton announces ludicrously affordable GPA-100 power amp

Harley Benton - ever the purveyor of super-affordable guitar gear - has unveiled the latest addition to its line-up: the GPA-100 power amp.

As the name suggests, the GPA-100 offers players 100W of power at 8 ohms (or 190W at 4 ohms), and features an ultra-compact, lightweight form factor, designed for mounting on any pedalboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Featuring a solid state Class-D amplifier, the GPA-100 is voiced for direct connection to any preamp, pedal or effect device.

Controls include Master Volume, as well as Bass, Middle and Treble EQ dials. Three LED indicators are featured on the front of the unit for peak, signal and power-on.

The GPA-100 is available now for $78. For more information, head to Harley Benton.