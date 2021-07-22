Harley Benton adds to budget acoustic range with super-affordable, all-mahogany CLD-60SMCE NT dreadnought

Harley Benton has added yet another model to its ever-growing range of budget acoustic guitars.

The company's new CLD-60SMCE NT dreadnought – which was proceeded just a couple of weeks ago by the similar CL-15M Solid Wood acoustic range – features a sapele mahogany top, sides, back and neck, with a roseacer fretboard boasting 20 vintage-style frets with dot inlays.

Build-wise, the acoustic features dovetail construction with scalloped x-bracing, and a dual-action truss rod.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The dreadnought also sports an HB-03 preamp with an integrated tuner, and die-cast tuning machines.

The Harley Benton CLD-60SMCE NT acoustic guitar is available now – in a natural finish – for the phenomenally low price of $127.

For more info, stop by Harley Benton.