Harley Benton adds to budget acoustic range with super-affordable, all-mahogany CLD-60SMCE NT dreadnought

By

The sub-$200 acoustic features an HB-03 preamp with an integrated tuner

Harley Benton's new CLD-60SMCE NT acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has added yet another model to its ever-growing range of budget acoustic guitars.

The company's new CLD-60SMCE NT dreadnought – which was proceeded just a couple of weeks ago by the similar CL-15M Solid Wood acoustic range – features a sapele mahogany top, sides, back and neck, with a roseacer fretboard boasting 20 vintage-style frets with dot inlays.

Build-wise, the acoustic features dovetail construction with scalloped x-bracing, and a dual-action truss rod.

The dreadnought also sports an HB-03 preamp with an integrated tuner, and die-cast tuning machines.

The Harley Benton CLD-60SMCE NT acoustic guitar is available now – in a natural finish – for the phenomenally low price of $127. 

For more info, stop by Harley Benton.

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.  